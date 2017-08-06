Last month we reported that Raptor was planning to launch a new POWER workstation and now they have revealed their system specifications and pre-order details.
The Talos II workstation is built using POWER9 processors, is one of the first systems supporting PCI Express 4.0, supports DDR4 memory, is designed to be very secure and open, and uses the OpenBMC firmware.
The Talos II Secure Workstation is slated to ship with a quad-core IBM POWER9 CPU (a second CPU can be added at additional cost), redundant 1400W power supplies, 32GB of DDR4 ECC memory, and Radeon Pro WX 7100 graphics. The Talos II Secure Workstation itself costs $4,750 USD while the RAM, Radeon Pro, and NVMe storage put that total up to $6,350 USD or $6,750 if wanting dual POWER9 CPUs.
Alternatively, a Talos II Rack Mount Development Platform is available starting at $5,100 USD or $7,400 when factoring in RAM and storage. For those looking at something less costly, a bundle of the Talos II motherboard, quad-core POWER9 CPU, heatsink, and I/O plate will set you back $2,300 USD.
These systems are slated to begin shipping in Q4. More details on the Talos II POWER9 open-source-friendly systems via RaptorCS.com. Hopefully as the launch time nears we'll be able to get remote access to a system for running some POWER9 Linux benchmarks.
