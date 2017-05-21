TFS File-System Still Aiming To Compete With ZFS, Written In Rust
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 21 May 2017 at 08:11 AM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
The developers behind the Rust-based Redox operating system continue working on the "TFS" file-system that they hope will compete with the long-standing ZFS file-system, but TFS isn't being tied to just Redox OS.

We wrote about TFS last year in Rust-Based Redox OS Had A Busy Year With Rewriting Its Kernel, Writing A File-System. The developers continue working on TFS and still firmly believe they can compete with ZFS.

The Redox developers currently describe their file-system as, "TFS is a modular, fast, and feature rich next-gen file system, employing modern techniques for high performance, high space efficiency, and high scalability. TFS was created out of the need for a modern file system for Redox OS, as a replacement for ZFS, which proved to be slow to implement because of its monolithic design."

The file-system is designed for concurrency, asynchronos operations, full-disk compression, CoW semantics, memory-safe, SSD-friendly, and more. While most of the work on TFS is done by the Redox crew, they don't plan for the file-system to be Redox-only although I haven't seen much effort yet around TFS for Linux.

Those wishing to learn more about this Rust-written file-system can visit the project's GitHub site. It will be interesting to see where this file-system leads in 2017 and being "yet another file-system trying to be next-gen successor to ZFS."
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
Btrfs Gets RAID 5/6 Fixes With Linux 4.12
F2FS Is Ready With Various Enhancements For Linux 4.12
XFS In Linux 4.12 Adds GETFSMAP Support
BFQ I/O Scheduler Lands Along With New Kyber Scheduler
Btrfs Getting RAID 5/6 Fixes In Linux 4.12 Kernel
BFQ I/O Scheduler Queued For Linux 4.12
Popular News
Linux 4.12 Gained A Lot Of Weight: More Than One Million New Lines
AMD Releases Optimizing C/C++ Compiler For Ryzen
Radeon's ROCm OpenCL Runtime Finally Open-Sourced
Linux 4.12-rc1 Kernel Released One Day Early
Oracle Is Working On Interrupt-Aware Scheduler For Linux
It's Come Back Up That Intel Is Reportedly Licensing Radeon Graphics IP