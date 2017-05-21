TFS File-System Still Aiming To Compete With ZFS, Written In Rust

The developers behind the Rust-based Redox operating system continue working on the "TFS" file-system that they hope will compete with the long-standing ZFS file-system, but TFS isn't being tied to just Redox OS.
We wrote about TFS last year in Rust-Based Redox OS Had A Busy Year With Rewriting Its Kernel, Writing A File-System. The developers continue working on TFS and still firmly believe they can compete with ZFS.
The Redox developers currently describe their file-system as, "TFS is a modular, fast, and feature rich next-gen file system, employing modern techniques for high performance, high space efficiency, and high scalability. TFS was created out of the need for a modern file system for Redox OS, as a replacement for ZFS, which proved to be slow to implement because of its monolithic design."
The file-system is designed for concurrency, asynchronos operations, full-disk compression, CoW semantics, memory-safe, SSD-friendly, and more. While most of the work on TFS is done by the Redox crew, they don't plan for the file-system to be Redox-only although I haven't seen much effort yet around TFS for Linux.
Those wishing to learn more about this Rust-written file-system can visit the project's GitHub site. It will be interesting to see where this file-system leads in 2017 and being "yet another file-system trying to be next-gen successor to ZFS."
