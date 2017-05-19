ThinkPad T430 Ported To Mainline Coreboot
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 19 May 2017 at 06:22 AM EDT. 3 Comments
The Lenovo ThinkPad T430 laptop is now supported by mainline Coreboot Git.

This commit today adds support for the ThinkPad T430 to Coreboot. All basic functionality should be working, at least under Linux when booted using SeaBIOS. The hybrid graphics have yet to be tested along with VGA while the only known broken functionality right now is the WiFi LED always being on.

It's nice to see this Ivy Bridge era laptop now being supported by Coreboot but not a huge surprise considering many older ThinkPads end up with Coreboot support, including the T430s has seen Coreboot support since 2015.

The T430 port comes in at 1,086 lines.
