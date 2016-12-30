The Development Pace Of Systemd Fell Sharply This Year

With systemd having the most commits ever in 2015 for this project, I was curious to see how the statistics for 2016 compared... To some surprise, the number of commits to systemd fell sharply and the code churn is also down to a point not seen in a few years.
In 2015 there were 5,528 commits to systemd while this year there have been 3,768 commits -- a low not seen since 2012 when there were 2554 commits. But then when it comes to new code, this year were 156,491 added (and 94,288 lines removed), a low since 2011. Last year in comparison there were more than double that for lines added: 333k vs. 156k, though last year they also removed a lot of code too.
It was surprising to see the commits and code churn fall so sharply this year, but perhaps it's a sign of the maturing of the project? The release count this year is also down seeing just 4 releases in 2016 while there were 10 releases in 2015 and 10 in 2014.
The most prolific contributors to systemd this year were Lennart Poettering, Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek, Martin Pitt, Evgeny Vereshchagin, Daniel Mack, and Susant Sahani. Compared to prior years, Tom Gundersen and David Herrmann are among the common systemd developer names missing from the list, though this year they've been focusing their effort on the related BUS1 initiative.
As of this morning the systemd Git tree is up to 2,218 files comprised of 779,627 lines from 27,916 commits from 913 different authors. Those wanting to run through these EOY2016 Git stats for systemd can find them here.
While I'm at it and for those wanting to relive the best systemd moments of 2016, here were the most viewed articles:
