System76 Continues Working On GNOME Improvements For Future Ubuntu

System76 continues working on improvements to the GNOME stack as part of their transition in-step to using it over Unity 7, in line with Canonical's decision to switch Ubuntu over to GNOME and abandon their grand Unity 8 ambitions.
System76 has been working on login transition improvements for Intel and NVIDIA, adding more functionality from Ubuntu's Ubiquity installer into GNOME Initial Setup, mobile integration they hope for Ubuntu 18.04, and making their modifications available via a "blessed" PPA. The GNOME Initial Setup work includes -- excitingly -- allowing an encrypted home folder to be setup from this area too as well as GNOME's User Settings area. Ubuntu will likely be accepting at least some of these changes for the broader Ubuntu community and just not those running on System76 hardware.
More details via the system76 blog.
Add A Comment