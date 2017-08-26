System76's Pop!_OS Not Using Wayland By Default, Figuring Out Default Apps

System76 continues working on their Ubuntu fork called Pop!_OS that they intend to ship on their future laptops and desktops. They have now decided on some of the default applications as well as the decision to not yet ship Wayland by default.
System76 has been migrating the Pop!_OS base from Ubuntu 17.04 to 17.10 and made improvements around that to reduce the ISO size and memory usage. They have also decided for their initial release they will continue using the X.Org Server while the Wayland session will jhust be optional. They aren't yet moving to Wayland due to concerns around unsupported applications and confusion to users when applications are running into problems because of Wayland.
For their default applications they are mostly going with all of the GNOME defaults while their web browser will be Mozilla Firefox and their application center/store will be using Elementary OS AppCenter. They are still deciding about the default media player and whether to include LibreOffice. Additionallym they have decided they will not be shipping an email client nor GNOME Maps or GNOME Weather as well as no GNOME Tweak Tool.
More details on the System76 blog.
