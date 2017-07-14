System76 Might Make Their Own OS Installer, Will Ship Automatic Firmware Updates

Linux laptop vendor System76 has provided a status update on their activities around their Pop!_OS Linux distribution.
System76 developers continue working on this Ubuntu fork and they have been focusing on more GNOME patches from the desktop side. They also mentioned they are considering writing a new operating system installer. So far they have been hacking on Ubuntu's Ubiquity installer, but they are getting the feeling now that it's over-complicated. They are hoping for a very quick and easy install process with all of the initial user-setup being punted off to GNOME's first-run helper.
System76 will also begin providing automated firmware updates for System76 laptops. The System76 Galago Pro hardware will be the first to utilize this feature in the weeks ahead for improving keyboard backlight behavior and a better fan curve.
More details on the latest System76 / Pop!_OS happenings from this blog post.
