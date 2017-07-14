System76 Might Make Their Own OS Installer, Will Ship Automatic Firmware Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 14 July 2017 at 03:26 PM EDT. 12 Comments
UBUNTU --
Linux laptop vendor System76 has provided a status update on their activities around their Pop!_OS Linux distribution.

System76 developers continue working on this Ubuntu fork and they have been focusing on more GNOME patches from the desktop side. They also mentioned they are considering writing a new operating system installer. So far they have been hacking on Ubuntu's Ubiquity installer, but they are getting the feeling now that it's over-complicated. They are hoping for a very quick and easy install process with all of the initial user-setup being punted off to GNOME's first-run helper.

System76 will also begin providing automated firmware updates for System76 laptops. The System76 Galago Pro hardware will be the first to utilize this feature in the weeks ahead for improving keyboard backlight behavior and a better fan curve.

More details on the latest System76 / Pop!_OS happenings from this blog post.
12 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu 17.10: Continued Work On VA-API, Switching To GDM
Mir 0.27 Released With Drag-And-Drop Support
Some Extra Game Tests Showing AMDGPU+RadeonSI Improvements Since Ubuntu 17.04
Ubuntu 17.10 Still Working Towards Video Acceleration, Unity 7 Woes
Ubuntu 17.10 Alpha 1 Released
Mir 1.0 Now Aiming To Support Wayland Clients Directly
Popular News
Glibc Enables A Per-Thread Cache For Malloc - Big Performance Win
Trying Out A $37 DREVO SSD On Linux
NVIDIA OpenGL vs. Vulkan CPU Core Scaling For Linux Gaming
Btrfs RAID 5/6 Support Is "Mostly OK" With Linux 4.12
Fedora 26 To Be Released Next Week
Some Extra Game Tests Showing AMDGPU+RadeonSI Improvements Since Ubuntu 17.04