System76 Rolls Out A NVIDIA-Powered GPU Linux Server

System76 today announced their new Ibex Pro GPU Server, designed for engineering and science workloads, among other possible business applications.
The System76 Ibex Pro GPU Server supports up to eight NVIDIA GPUs, or 39,936 CUDA cores in total, and has dual Xeon processors, up to 1.5TB of DDR4 ECC RAM, and up to 32TB of SSD storage.
It's quite a beast of a server and would be great for some deep/machine learning workloads and other GPGPU-intense applications.
They announced this NVIDIA Linux GPU Server today via their blog. The Ibex Pro starts out at $9,575 USD with E5-2603 v4 and a single Tesla K40 GPUs. If aiming for just under 40k CUDA cores that is eight Tesla K80s and will set you back an additional $45k or if going for eight Tesla P100 accelerators that is $58k more. With a few clicks via their configurator, a fully maxed out Ibex Pro will cost you $102,725.
Those curious and with deep pockets can learn more via the product page.
