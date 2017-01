A big update to Synfig is now available, an open-source 2D animation software package for Linux / Windows / macOS.The Synfig 1.2 release has a complete rewritten render engine developed over the past year and is now better optimized, a new lipsync feature, UI changes, support for multiple threads when rendering via the command line, and other improvements.

Open-source artists wishing to learn more about Synfig 1.2 can learn all about it at MorevnaProject.org