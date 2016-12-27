Sway i3-Compatible Wayland Compositor Ends Out 2016 With v0.11
A new release of the Sway Wayland Compositor is now available, which continues as an i3-compatible Wayland solution.

Sway 0.11 is the project's new release to end out 2016. This new release ships with a security policy configuration (sway-security), FreeBSD support, initial support for HiDPI by Sway clients, support for new i3 features, clicky title bars, i3 compatibility improvements, bug fixes, and more.

Those wishing to learn more about Sway 0.11 can read the release announcement by lead developer Drew DeVault on his blog or by visiting the GitHub page for more details on the technical changes of this Wayland compositor update.
