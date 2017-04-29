Sway Wayland Compositor Adding Proprietary NVIDIA Driver Support

The Sway Wayland compositor that aims to be i3-compatible continues picking up new features.
After last month's Sway 0.12 release, the developers have been busy prepping Sway v0.13. One of the interesting additions is that Sway 0.13 will support the NVIDIA proprietary driver via EGLStreams support. Similar to GNOME on Wayland adding optional NVIDIA driver support, Sway is also supporting this alternative implementation to just handling Mesa/GBM drivers.
Sway 0.13 is also working on security improvements, support for i3 style marks, and a range of other work.
Those wishing to learn more about the latest happenings for the Sway compositor can read this status update for more details.
5 Comments