Sway Is Taking Flight As A Featureful i3-Compatible Wayland Compositor

For those that haven't been following the development of Sway, it's an i3-compatible Wayland compositor that works with existing i3 configuration files and continues supporting the latest Wayland functionality.
We've continued to monitor the progress of Sway while its lead developer Drew DeVault has put out a new blog post summarizing the recent happenings for those wanting a quick synopsis on the current state of this Wayland compositor.
The latest Sway work includes supporting tray icons, X11/Wayland clipboard synchronization, NVIDIA proprietary driver support, various other features from i3, i3 compatibility improvements, and many bug fixes.
Those wishing to learn more can see Drew's August 2017 update.
4 Comments