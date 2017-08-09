Sway Is Taking Flight As A Featureful i3-Compatible Wayland Compositor
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 10 August 2017 at 07:43 PM EDT. 4 Comments
WAYLAND --
For those that haven't been following the development of Sway, it's an i3-compatible Wayland compositor that works with existing i3 configuration files and continues supporting the latest Wayland functionality.

We've continued to monitor the progress of Sway while its lead developer Drew DeVault has put out a new blog post summarizing the recent happenings for those wanting a quick synopsis on the current state of this Wayland compositor.

The latest Sway work includes supporting tray icons, X11/Wayland clipboard synchronization, NVIDIA proprietary driver support, various other features from i3, i3 compatibility improvements, and many bug fixes.

Those wishing to learn more can see Drew's August 2017 update.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Wayland 1.14 & Weston 3.0 Released
Wayland 1.14 / Weston 3.0 Release Candidates
Wayland-Protocols 1.10 Adds XDG-Output
Sway 0.14 Supports KDE Server Decorations Protocol, Mouse Button Bindings
Wayland 1.14, Weston 3.0 Hit Beta Milestone
Wayland 1.14 Alpha & Weston 3.0 Alpha Released
Popular News
AMD Confirms Linux Performance Marginality Problem Affecting Some, Doesn't Affect Epyc / TR
Ryzen-Test & Stress-Run Make It Easy To Cause Segmentation Faults On Zen CPUs
Stratis Is Red Hat's Plan For Next-Gen Linux Storage Without Btrfs
Facebook Looking To Add Zstd Support To The Linux Kernel, Btrfs
NOVA: The Newest Linux File-System, Designed For Persistent Memory
Oracle Reportedly Laying Off More Solaris & ZFS Staff