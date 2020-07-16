Sway 1.5 Wayland Compositor Released With Adaptive-Sync/VRR, New Protocols
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 16 July 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
WAYLAND --
Sway 1.5 is out as a big feature update to this Wayland compositor inspired by the i3 window manager. A big user-facing feature with Sway 1.5 is support for Adaptive Synchronization / Variable Refresh Rate, such as AMD FreeSync.

Up to now the FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync has been principally been in place for the Linux desktop when running on an X.Org session. However, Sway now supports Adaptive-Sync/VRR for reducing stuttering and tearing within games.

Sway 1.5 also adds support for being able to dynamically create headless outputs that in turn can be used with the WayVNC VNC setup or other testing purposes. Sway 1.5 also provides support for Input Method Editors (IME) via the input-method and text-input protocols, support for the Viewporter protocol to help older X11 games, support to inhibit keyboard shortcuts for virtualization / remote desktop use-cases, and support for the wlr-foreign-toplevel-management protocol for custom docks and window switchers.

The Viewporter protocol for Wayland allows for cropping and scaling of surface contents and disconnecting the relationship between the buffer and surface size. Meanwhile the wlr-foreign-toplevel-management protocol exposes a list of opened applications and actions can then be performed on them such as maximizing windows or switching between these windows.

Download links and the complete lengthy change-log for Sway 1.5 can be found via the project's GitHub repository.
1 Comment
Related News
Libinput 1.16 Will Warn You If Your System Is Too Slow
Wayland-Info Spun From Weston Code For Offering Wayland Helper Tool
Wayland's Weston 9.0 Aims For Release In Early September
Sway 1.5-RC1 Wayland Compositor Brings VRR / Adaptive-Sync, New Protocol Support
TAIWINS Is A Compact Wayland Compositor
Experimental Linux Live OS For Showcasing Wayland Updated With Latest Desktops
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds: "I Hope AVX512 Dies A Painful Death"
Linus Torvalds' Initial Comment On Rust Code Prospects Within The Linux Kernel
Linux Developers May Discuss Allowing Rust Code Within The Kernel
Fedora Approves Of Making Nano The Default Terminal Text Editor, Other Features Accepted
Linux 5.8 Formally Adds The Inclusive Terminology Guidelines
Linux Might Pursue x86_64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels
Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics Have AV1 Accelerated Decode - Linux Support Lands
NVMe ZNS Support Coming To Linux 5.9