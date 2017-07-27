Sway 0.14 is now available as the latest release of this i3-compatible Wayland compositor that's quite popular among Linux enthusiasts who are fans of the i3 tiling window manager.
Sway 0.14 introduces support for SNI tray icons with Swaybar, support for KDE's Wayland extension for client-side border negotiation / server decorations protocol, mouse button binding support, improved touch-screen support, and a number of bug fixes.
More details on the Sway 0.14 Wayland compositor release via its announcement posted to the GitHub project site.
