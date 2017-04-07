You'll Need To Wait Until Next Week To Torture Your Linux GPU With Superposition

Unigine's first public Unigine 2 tech demo, Superposition, was due to be released yesterday (6 April) but was delayed at the last minute. But next week Linux (and Windows) users -- including RadeonSI drivers -- should be able to have fun torturing your hardware with this demanding OpenGL benchmark.In the absence of releasing Superposition this week, Unigine Corp published this fun video showing them working hard into the night on getting Superposition ready (see below). The wait should be worthwhile and the Linux support is in great shape (even for RadeonSI, albeit you really need a powerful GPU for a fun high quality OpenGL experience); stay tuned for more next week and many benchmarks to come... Super excited to add this to our arsenal of Linux graphics benchmarks!

More basic details on this tech demo at Unigine.com