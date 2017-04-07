You'll Need To Wait Until Next Week To Torture Your Linux GPU With Superposition
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 April 2017 at 06:06 PM EDT. 4 Comments
HARDWARE --
Unigine's first public Unigine 2 tech demo, Superposition, was due to be released yesterday (6 April) but was delayed at the last minute. But next week Linux (and Windows) users -- including RadeonSI drivers -- should be able to have fun torturing your hardware with this demanding OpenGL benchmark.

In the absence of releasing Superposition this week, Unigine Corp published this fun video showing them working hard into the night on getting Superposition ready (see below). The wait should be worthwhile and the Linux support is in great shape (even for RadeonSI, albeit you really need a powerful GPU for a fun high quality OpenGL experience); stay tuned for more next week and many benchmarks to come... Super excited to add this to our arsenal of Linux graphics benchmarks!


More basic details on this tech demo at Unigine.com.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Polychromatic 0.3.8 Gives Greater Unofficial Love To Razer Devices On Linux
The EU Is Funding Work Into Low-Power GPU Tech
Apple To Be Parting Ways With Imagination Graphics
ARM Opens Up Compute Library With OpenCL & NEON Acceleration
Some Interesting RadeonSI vs. NVIDIA Results For An Upcoming Linux Port
Another Sandy Bridge Era Motherboard Now Supported By Coreboot
Popular News
Ubuntu To Abandon Unity 8, Switch Back To GNOME
AMD Ryzen Has Captivated Linux Gamers & Enthusiasts
April Fools' Or Should Wayland Switch Away From Using C?
NVIDIA's "Open-Source Guy" Has Left The Company
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
Early Tests Of AMDGPU's DRM-Next Performance For Linux 4.12