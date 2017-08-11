Sudden Strike 4 Launching Today With Linux Support

For those into real-time tactics video games or titles themed around World War II, Sudden Strike 4 is launching today and Kalypso Media has made good on their word for day-one Linux support.This latest installment in the Sudden Strike franchise has both single-player missions and multi-player action. Listed Linux requirements are a Radeon HD 7850 or GeForce GTX 660 series. Recommended, however, is a Radeon RX 470 or GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or better. SteamOS and (strangely) Ubuntu 15.10 are listed as the supported Linux operating systems; the Ubuntu 15.10 reference is odd considering it's not an LTS release and was EOL'ed a while ago, but presumably should work fine anyhow on newer Ubuntu Linux releases.

Sudden Strike 4 won't be available on Steam for Linux for a few more hours. But I'm mentioning this now in case those interested Linux gamers want to snag the game while it's still on pre-order special: $44 USD versus the retail price of $50 USD, which will go into effect in seven hours.