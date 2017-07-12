Sudden Strike 4 Seeing Linux Support At Launch
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 12 July 2017 at 09:58 AM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Publisher Kalypso Media has confirmed the Sudden Strike 4 real-time tactics game is still on track for launch-day Linux support.

This World War II themed video game is set for release on 11 August and at least as of this morning in a tweet from Kalypso, Linux support is on target for launch alongside Windows, mac OS, and PlayStation 4.


More details on the game via the Steam Store. The list price is $49.99 USD. Listed Linux requirements are a Radeon HD 7850 or GeForce GTX 660 series. Recommended, however, is a Radeon RX 470 or GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or better. If there's a good benchmark mode for the game, I'll deliver some Linux results once available.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Unreal Engine 4.17 Preview 1 Ships
Unity 2017 Game Engine Released
Unity Dropping DirectX/Direct3D 9 Support
Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017
Micro Machines World Series Debuts With Linux Support
Unreal Tournament Updated With New Linux Client
Popular News
Glibc Enables A Per-Thread Cache For Malloc - Big Performance Win
Trying Out A $37 DREVO SSD On Linux
NVIDIA OpenGL vs. Vulkan CPU Core Scaling For Linux Gaming
Fedora 26 To Be Released Next Week
Btrfs RAID 5/6 Support Is "Mostly OK" With Linux 4.12
Some Extra Game Tests Showing AMDGPU+RadeonSI Improvements Since Ubuntu 17.04