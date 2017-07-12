Sudden Strike 4 Seeing Linux Support At Launch

Publisher Kalypso Media has confirmed the Sudden Strike 4 real-time tactics game is still on track for launch-day Linux support.
This World War II themed video game is set for release on 11 August and at least as of this morning in a tweet from Kalypso, Linux support is on target for launch alongside Windows, mac OS, and PlayStation 4.
More details on the game via the Steam Store. The list price is $49.99 USD. Listed Linux requirements are a Radeon HD 7850 or GeForce GTX 660 series. Recommended, however, is a Radeon RX 470 or GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or better. If there's a good benchmark mode for the game, I'll deliver some Linux results once available.
