Rust-Written "Stylo" Servo Style System Now Available Via Firefox Nightly

Stylo, the new style system written for Servo in the Rust programming language, can be enabled in the latest Firefox Nightly desktop builds.
Stylo is now available via Firefox Nightly but it's yet to be enabled by default. Those riding Firefox Nightly can enable the layout.css.servo.enabled preference to make use of this new Stylo system.
Among its advantages are supporting doing styling in parallel and is also more secure. From one of the early testers, "[it's] much smoother/faster on many sites, and never perceptibly slower on others." Stylo is also known as Quantum CSS.
More details via this Reddit thread.
