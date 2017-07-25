Rust-Written "Stylo" Servo Style System Now Available Via Firefox Nightly
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 25 July 2017 at 08:52 AM EDT. 18 Comments
MOZILLA --
Stylo, the new style system written for Servo in the Rust programming language, can be enabled in the latest Firefox Nightly desktop builds.

Stylo is now available via Firefox Nightly but it's yet to be enabled by default. Those riding Firefox Nightly can enable the layout.css.servo.enabled preference to make use of this new Stylo system.

Among its advantages are supporting doing styling in parallel and is also more secure. From one of the early testers, "[it's] much smoother/faster on many sites, and never perceptibly slower on others." Stylo is also known as Quantum CSS.

More details via this Reddit thread.
18 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mozilla News
Firefox 55 Beta Prepping Numerous Changes
Mozilla Firefox 54 Now Available
Mozilla's Servo Still Striving For WebGL Support
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 Released, Drops Old Linux CPU Support
Mozilla Thunderbird 52 Released
Mozilla Proposes "Obsidian" Low-Level Graphics API For The Web, Based On Vulkan
Popular News
GNOME's Mutter Flips On Its New Monitor Config Manager By Default
Fedora 27 Approves More Features: Flatpaks, NSS, RPM 4.14, Installer
Ubuntu Is Trying To Figure Out The Default Apps For 18.04 LTS
The Kernel Put On Some Weight With Linux 4.13
It Looks Like Purism Might Be Soon Launching Their Libre Linux Phone
Slackware Turns 24 Years Old