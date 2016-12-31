It's been a long time since I last heard of StreamTuner2 as an open-source Internet radio station and video browser, but a major update was released today.StreamTuner2 v2.2 is the new release of this browser that interfaces with the content from Shoutcast, Xiph.org, Internet-Radio.com, TuneIn.com, YouTube.com, Reddit Music, and other services for discovering Internet radio stations and video content. The updated StreamTuner2 v2.2 adds new plug-ins for RCast, Streema, vTuner2, LiveRadio.ie, RadioSure, House-Mixes, and Reciva. This release also now distributes Reddit and Record-stop as part of the distributed plug-ins.



StreamTuner2 via SourceForge.