It's been a long time since I last heard of StreamTuner2 as an open-source Internet radio station and video browser, but a major update was released today.
StreamTuner2 v2.2 is the new release of this browser that interfaces with the content from Shoutcast, Xiph.org, Internet-Radio.com, TuneIn.com, YouTube.com, Reddit Music, and other services for discovering Internet radio stations and video content. The updated StreamTuner2 v2.2 adds new plug-ins for RCast, Streema, vTuner2, LiveRadio.ie, RadioSure, House-Mixes, and Reciva. This release also now distributes Reddit and Record-stop as part of the distributed plug-ins.
The updated StreamTuner2 also has feature extension improvements, the first release with "thorough Windows support", updated documentation, extended plugin management, and more. Those wishing to learn more about StreamTuner2 v2.2 can visit the SourceForge project site.
Add A Comment