StreamTuner2 v2.2 Released For Internet Radio/Video Browser
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 31 December 2016 at 03:31 PM EST. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
It's been a long time since I last heard of StreamTuner2 as an open-source Internet radio station and video browser, but a major update was released today.

StreamTuner2 v2.2 is the new release of this browser that interfaces with the content from Shoutcast, Xiph.org, Internet-Radio.com, TuneIn.com, YouTube.com, Reddit Music, and other services for discovering Internet radio stations and video content. The updated StreamTuner2 v2.2 adds new plug-ins for RCast, Streema, vTuner2, LiveRadio.ie, RadioSure, House-Mixes, and Reciva. This release also now distributes Reddit and Record-stop as part of the distributed plug-ins.


StreamTuner2 via SourceForge.


The updated StreamTuner2 also has feature extension improvements, the first release with "thorough Windows support", updated documentation, extended plugin management, and more. Those wishing to learn more about StreamTuner2 v2.2 can visit the SourceForge project site.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Multimedia News
FLAC 1.3.2 Audio Codec Released
Avidemux Open-Source Video Editor Updated To End Out 2016
OpenELEC 7.0 Kodi HTPC Linux Distribution Released
HandBrake 1.0 OSS Video Transcoder Released: VP9 & Opus Support
ALSA 1.1.3 Released For Linux Sound
Opus 1.2 Alpha Released With Several Quality Improvements
Popular News
Mesa's RADV Vulkan Driver Receives Some Fixes For DOOM
Wine 2.0 Is Looking Like It Will Be A Late January Release
Arcan Display Server Working On X.Org / Wayland Compatibility
The Top BSD News This Year: Ubuntu Atop BSD, FreeBSD 11.0, DragonFly's HAMMER2
Lineage: Forking CyanogenMod To A New Android Distribution
What Do You Hope For Ubuntu Phone In 2017? Fed Up User Announces "Ubuntu Crickets"