More AMD Stoney Ridge Code Lands In Coreboot

It looks like the first AMD-powered Chromebook might be getting closer to reality.
Landing overnight in Coreboot was more code concerning AMD Stoney Ridge APUs, which is what's used by the Google "Kahlee" Chromebook. Coreboot consultant Marc Jones has added Stoney Ridge CPU files, Northbridge support, and more. The AMD Gardenia development board was then also updated for making use of this new Stoney Ridge code.
Stoney Ridge was AMD's 2016 APU architecture with Excavator CPU cores and GCN 1.2 graphics. More exciting down the pipe is the Raven Ridge APUs with Zen CPU cores plus Vega graphics, though it's yet to be clear if/when we'll see Coreboot support on that front.
