More AMD Stoney Ridge Code Lands In Coreboot
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 26 June 2017 at 07:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD --
It looks like the first AMD-powered Chromebook might be getting closer to reality.

Landing overnight in Coreboot was more code concerning AMD Stoney Ridge APUs, which is what's used by the Google "Kahlee" Chromebook. Coreboot consultant Marc Jones has added Stoney Ridge CPU files, Northbridge support, and more. The AMD Gardenia development board was then also updated for making use of this new Stoney Ridge code.

Stoney Ridge was AMD's 2016 APU architecture with Excavator CPU cores and GCN 1.2 graphics. More exciting down the pipe is the Raven Ridge APUs with Zen CPU cores plus Vega graphics, though it's yet to be clear if/when we'll see Coreboot support on that front.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD's Plans For ARB_gl_spirv Support In RadeonSI
AMD's GPUOpen Releases Baikal Renderer
AMD EPYC 7000 Series CPUs Launched
AMD's GPUOpen Posts New Vulkan Memory Allocator
Updated AMDGPU-PRO Driver Has Performance Fixes, Mad Max Works On Vulkan
AMD Submits Radeon/AMDGPU DRM Updates Slated For Linux 4.13
Popular News
2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
Ubuntu 17.10 To Fully Use Netplan By Default For Network Configuration
Steam Is Now Available In Flatpak Form
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Built With PIE
With Linux 4.12, Clouds/VMs Backed By NVMe Storage Should Be Much Faster