Sticklyst Shows How KDE Frameworks Can Be Used On The Web

Qt/KDE developer Daniel Nicoletti has written "Sticklyst" to show how KDE Frameworks 5 code can be used to construct web sites/applications.
Using Cutelyst, the web framework powered by Qt5, he built a web paste tool making use of KDE Frameworks 5 code, in particular some of the syntax highlighting features.
The end result is Sticklyst that is like pastebin and other web paste utilities, but is written in C++ and made possibly by Cutelyst and KDE Frameworks 5. Nicoletti reports this application runs in less than 3MB of RAM.
The code can be found via GitHub and you can learn more via this blog post.
