Sticklyst Shows How KDE Frameworks Can Be Used On The Web
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 26 August 2017 at 07:33 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
Qt/KDE developer Daniel Nicoletti has written "Sticklyst" to show how KDE Frameworks 5 code can be used to construct web sites/applications.

Using Cutelyst, the web framework powered by Qt5, he built a web paste tool making use of KDE Frameworks 5 code, in particular some of the syntax highlighting features.

The end result is Sticklyst that is like pastebin and other web paste utilities, but is written in C++ and made possibly by Cutelyst and KDE Frameworks 5. Nicoletti reports this application runs in less than 3MB of RAM.

The code can be found via GitHub and you can learn more via this blog post.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
QupZilla Web Browser Becomes KDE Falkon
KDE Applications 17.08 Released, More Apps Ported To KF5
Krita 3.2 Released For Leading Open-Source Digital Painting
KDE Frameworks 5.37 Released
Latte Dock 0.7 Released With Many Improvements, Wayland Tech Preview
KDE Brooklyn Chat Bridge Declared Production-Ready
Popular News
Ubuntu Dock Now Present By Default In Ubuntu 17.10's GNOME Session
Rust-Written Redox OS Closer To Self-Hosting
KDE Applications 17.08 Released, More Apps Ported To KF5
Hands On With The Tyan Thunder GT24EB7106; Building The Kernel In Under 30 Seconds
Intel Adds AVX2/FMA Optimized Math Functions To Glibc 2.27
Vega 10 Huge Page Support, Lower CS Overhead For AMDGPU In Linux 4.14