Valve May Be Moving Closer With Their VR Linux Support

It looks like Valve may be moving closer to debut their Linux VR support, which they demonstrated at the 2016 Dev Days and we've known they've been working on further -- including improvements to AMDGPU/RadeonSI/RADV.
Phoronix reader d2kx pointed out that there's been Steam updates to Valve's Destinations and Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter. Both of these updates this week do make note of Linux in the VR context.
Hopefully we'll hear more from Valve shortly about their Linux VR efforts -- and continued work on the open-source AMD driver stack!
