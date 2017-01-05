Valve May Be Moving Closer With Their VR Linux Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 13 January 2017 at 03:51 PM EST.
It looks like Valve may be moving closer to debut their Linux VR support, which they demonstrated at the 2016 Dev Days and we've known they've been working on further -- including improvements to AMDGPU/RadeonSI/RADV.

Phoronix reader d2kx pointed out that there's been Steam updates to Valve's Destinations and Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter. Both of these updates this week do make note of Linux in the VR context.

Hopefully we'll hear more from Valve shortly about their Linux VR efforts -- and continued work on the open-source AMD driver stack!
