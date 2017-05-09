SteamVR Dashboard On Linux Now Supports Desktop View
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 9 May 2017 at 06:26 AM EDT. 9 Comments
Valve continues maturing their SteamVR Linux support.

Valve pushed out a Steam update on Monday and besides a number of Steam Controller improvements, for Linux gamers making use of the SteamVR dashboard there is now desktop view support.

This is used to navigate the (Linux) desktop from within the VR mode, which should make it much easier when switching games, etc.

I'll be running some fresh SteamVR Linux tests shortly with the HTC Vive. Stay tuned.

The Steam client update details via SteamCommunity.com.
