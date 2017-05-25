SteamVR Home Now Works Under Linux

Valve pushed out a new SteamVR update today and for Linux/SteamOS users it brings experimental SteamVR Home support.
SteamVR Home is a beta feature from Valve for making a social, interactive launcher experience in virtual reality. Those unfamiliar with SteamVR Home can learn about it via this earlier announcement.
With today's SteamVR update, SteamVR Home is now running on Linux in an experimental state. This SteamVR update issued today also has a number of general fixes to this Valve VR feature and various other additions. More details on today's changes besides the experimental Linux/SteamOS support via this thread.
