SteamOS 2.121 is now available as the latest release of Valve's Linux distribution for gaming.
SteamOS 2.121 updates its Linux 4.11 kernel build and has various other package updates, but most notably it pulls in support for Flatpak (formerly XDG-App) and its dependencies. Flatpak is designed for application sandboxing and there has been independent efforts to Flatpak Steam in the name of security albeit not much in the way of official efforts.
With SteamOS 2.121, it's simply pulling in Flatpak and its dependencies. In future SteamOS upgrades it will be interesting to see how Valve builds upon this underlying support for Linux gaming.
The very brief change-log of SteamOS 2.121 can be found via SteamCommunity.com.
