Steam's Top Grossing Games Of 2016

Valve has published a list of the top-grossing games by revenue on Steam for the 2016 calendar year.
The "platinum" grossing games were Fallout 4, Dota 2, CS:GO, Total War: Warhammer, No Man's Sky, Grand Theft Auto V, Rocket League, XCOM 2, The Witcher: Wild Hunt, Civilization: VI, Dark Souls III, and Tom Clancy's The Division. About half of those platinum titles do have Linux ports available while Civilization: VI is one of the most sought after games currently by Linux gamers while awaiting information from Aspyr Media on the viability of such a port.
The Steam Store page goes on to list many other top 100 games, fortunately, just shy of half of them do have native Linux ports available. Those wanting to see the top revenue generating games on Steam for 2016 can find the list at store.steampowered.com.
Many of these titles are currently on sale via Steam's 2016 Winter Sale, but if you want to get any of those games, tomorrow marks the end of their winter sale.
