Steam Linux Usage Was At 0.74% For July
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 August 2017 at 08:09 PM EDT. 2 Comments
With a new month comes the latest numbers from Valve's controversial Steam Survey.

For July 2017, the reported Linux market-share was at 0.74%, or an increase of 0.02% from the month prior. As a reminder, in June is when the market-share declined 0.09% to 0.72%.

So it's a small bump-up from June. Coincidentally, last year for July was also a 0.02% boost but at that point was at 0.82%. So year-over-year we are down 0.08%, but keep in mind the overall Valve market-share grew so on a overall number of Linux gamers basis is likely higher this year. Likewise, in July of 2015 we were at close to 0.9%.

Last month meanwhile macOS had a 3.06% market and Windows was in at 96.12%.

For last month the number of AMD CPUs reported by Steam Linux gamers went up 0.65% to 18.12%, possibly due to Ryzen customers. The most popular discrete graphics card for Linux gamers remains the GeForce GTX 970 followed by the GTX 1060.

You can run through last month's numbers at SteamPowered.com.
