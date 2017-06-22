Valve Puts The Steam Link & Steam Controller Back Up For Summer Sale

The Steam Summer Sale will begin today and already Valve is offering up discounts on their Steam Link and Steam Controller hardware devices.
Similar to some of their past sales, the Steam Link can be had for just $15 USD. The Steam Link allows for streaming/mirroring your gaming experience from your PC to a TV, and yes, it works with Linux. You can get the Steam Link for $15.00 on Amazon.com compared to its $50 retail price.
The $50 Steam Controller meanwhile is selling right now for $35 on Amazon. The Steam Controller is great hardware-wise and plays well with Linux and with its support both inside and outside of Steam continuing to get better. And yes, these Amazon links are affiliate links by making these purchases or any other purchases will go to support Phoronix and allow our continued Linux hardware coverage. Thanks for supporting and clicking our Amazon links when making your online purchases.
The Steam Summer Sale will get officially underway later today where you should be able to find many Steam Linux games on sale.
7 Comments