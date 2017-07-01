Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 1 July 2017 at 08:47 PM EDT. 20 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Valve's monthly Steam Survey metrics show a relatively large decline in the Linux market-share for the past month.

The reported Steam Linux market-share according to Valve is now just 0.72%, or a drop of 0.09%. Usually we don't see close to 0.1% swings for the Linux market-share in a given month, which is a bit surprising especially during the summer months and when seeing Linux releases last month with titles like Dawn of War III. This is also well off the initial Steam Linux highs of around 2%. Granted, yes, one can argue that the Steam market is continually getting larger so there may be more Linux gamers today than a few years ago. Some also argue about potential inaccuracies in the Steam Survey's reliability.

These June metrics show macOS losing 0.1% while Windows is reported a 0.18% increase to 96.24%.

Those wanting to look at the latest Steam Survey metrics can find all the details via SteamPowered.com.
20 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Micro Machines World Series Debuts With Linux Support
Unreal Tournament Updated With New Linux Client
Pitoiset Continues Optimizing Mesa's KHR_no_error For Dawn Of War 3
Intel Kabylake OpenGL/Vulkan Performance With Serious Sam 3 BFE 2017 Update
Serious Sam 3: BFE Gets The Fusion Treatment
CryENGINE 5.4 Bringing Vulkan Renderer
Popular News
2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Debian Warns Of Hyper Threading Issue With Intel Sky/Kaby Lake CPUs
System76 Announces Pop!_OS Linux Distribution, To Be Shipped On Their Future PCs
System76 Continues Working On GNOME Improvements For Future Ubuntu
CVE-2017-9445: systemd Hit By New Security Vulnerability
EXT4 Is Working On A "Large Directory" Option, Parallel Discards