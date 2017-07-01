Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017

Valve's monthly Steam Survey metrics show a relatively large decline in the Linux market-share for the past month.
The reported Steam Linux market-share according to Valve is now just 0.72%, or a drop of 0.09%. Usually we don't see close to 0.1% swings for the Linux market-share in a given month, which is a bit surprising especially during the summer months and when seeing Linux releases last month with titles like Dawn of War III. This is also well off the initial Steam Linux highs of around 2%. Granted, yes, one can argue that the Steam market is continually getting larger so there may be more Linux gamers today than a few years ago. Some also argue about potential inaccuracies in the Steam Survey's reliability.
These June metrics show macOS losing 0.1% while Windows is reported a 0.18% increase to 96.24%.
Those wanting to look at the latest Steam Survey metrics can find all the details via SteamPowered.com.
