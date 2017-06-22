Steam VR's "Knuckles" Controller Now In Dev Kit Form
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 22 June 2017 at 01:39 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE --
Last year Valve showed off a prototype of their new "knuckles" controllers for Steam VR while now it appears they are getting to the stage of shipping dev kits to VR developers.

If you missed the "Steam Knuckles" prototype from last year, here's a video of it from Steam Dev Days:


These interesting new VR controllers have now advanced where VR game developers have begun testing them for support, in an apparent sign it may not be much longer before Valve makes them a reality for VR gamers.


This Knuckles Quick Start guide is making the rounds today with more details on these controllers. From the looks of it, knuckles should be much more comfortable than the stock HTC Vive controllers (below for reference), so certainly interested in testing out Knuckles in the future.

Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Valve Puts The Steam Link & Steam Controller Back Up For Summer Sale
Steam Is Now Available In Flatpak Form
Steam Direct Now Available For More Easily Getting Games On Steam
Connor Abbott Is Valve's Latest Linux Graphics Driver Developer
Steam Linux Usage Ticks Up Slightly For May
Steam Beta Update Fixes Long-Standing Linux VR Annoyance
Popular News
Mozilla Firefox 54 Now Available
Firefox 55 Beta Prepping Numerous Changes
Updated AMDGPU-PRO Driver Has Performance Fixes, Mad Max Works On Vulkan
WPS Office 2016 for Linux Released
FreeNAS 11.0 Released
Intel Haswell May Soon See Less Hangs With Mesa