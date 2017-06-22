Steam VR's "Knuckles" Controller Now In Dev Kit Form

Last year Valve showed off a prototype of their new "knuckles" controllers for Steam VR while now it appears they are getting to the stage of shipping dev kits to VR developers.If you missed the "Steam Knuckles" prototype from last year, here's a video of it from Steam Dev Days:

These interesting new VR controllers have now advanced where VR game developers have begun testing them for support, in an apparent sign it may not be much longer before Valve makes them a reality for VR gamers.