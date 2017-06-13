Steam Direct Now Available For More Easily Getting Games On Steam
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 13 June 2017 at 01:08 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Following the retirement of Valve's Steam Greenlight program, Steam Direct is now available as the streamlined, transparent, and accessible method for game developers to bring their games to Steam.

Steam Direct should make it easier for smaller game developers to get their titles on Steam. There's a $100 recoupable fee for each game being listed on Steam, but that is refundable once each game makes at least $1,000 in sales.

Those interested in learning about the Steam Direct process can find out more details via SteamCommunity.com.
