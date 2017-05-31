Steam Beta Update Fixes Long-Standing Linux VR Annoyance

Valve has ended out May by issuing a new Steam beta client.
This updated Steam client beta has mostly a number of fixes around Steam Input/Controller support. But there is a lone Linux-specific change and if you've dealt with SteamVR you have probably encountered it" the "VR" button at the top of Steam hadn't worked, at least not regularly, since SteamVR Linux debuted earlier this year.
The "VR" button at least never worked for me with Steam on Linux and there's also been this bug report since February about the button not working. Ending out May, it looks like the latest beta should fix this convenience issue. It was just a hassle with that easy-access button not working while instead having to go through the Steam Library and into the SteamVR option.
The complete list of Steam beta changes with today's update can be found at SteamCommunity.com.
2 Comments