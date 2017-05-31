Steam Beta Update Fixes Long-Standing Linux VR Annoyance
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 31 May 2017 at 07:56 PM EDT. 2 Comments
VALVE --
Valve has ended out May by issuing a new Steam beta client.

This updated Steam client beta has mostly a number of fixes around Steam Input/Controller support. But there is a lone Linux-specific change and if you've dealt with SteamVR you have probably encountered it" the "VR" button at the top of Steam hadn't worked, at least not regularly, since SteamVR Linux debuted earlier this year.

The "VR" button at least never worked for me with Steam on Linux and there's also been this bug report since February about the button not working. Ending out May, it looks like the latest beta should fix this convenience issue. It was just a hassle with that easy-access button not working while instead having to go through the Steam Library and into the SteamVR option.


The complete list of Steam beta changes with today's update can be found at SteamCommunity.com.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Valve Eyeing "Exclusive GPU Access" To Boost SteamVR Linux Performance
SteamVR Home Now Works Under Linux
SteamOS 2.115 Switches From AMDGPU-PRO To AMDGPU+RadeonSI
Valve Puts The Steam Controller & Steam Link Back On Sale
SteamVR Dashboard On Linux Now Supports Desktop View
April's Steam Survey Shows Their Linux Users At 0.76%, macOS Drops Below 3%
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Planned For Release In Three Weeks
Fedora 26 Beta Has Been Delayed
Devuan 1.0 Officially Released - Letting Debian Live Without Systemd
Xfce4-Panel Release With Working GTK3 Support
Coreboot Ready To Ship On Upcoming Purism Librem 13/15 Laptops
Intel Opens Up Compute Library for Deep Neural Networks