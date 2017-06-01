Steam Linux Usage Ticks Up Slightly For May
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 June 2017 at 08:46 PM EDT. 8 Comments
With the start of a new month comes updated Steam usage figures for the month prior.

Figures related by Valve today show a slight bump for Steam Linux usage, up by 0.05%. That puts the current overall Steam Linux market-share at around 0.81% while macOS is at 3.05% and Windows is at 96%. While these numbers tend to be controversial amongst Linux gamers, some game studios have continued to reiterate they are roughly in line with their sales figures across platforms. These numbers also remain well off the Steam Linux highs of closer to 2% around the time of the client's debut for penguin gamers.

The survey results are available via steampowered.com. The Linux platform figures continue to show Intel CPUs dominating at around 82%, the GeForce GTX 970 being the most popular detected discrete GPU, 1080p being the most common resolution, and Ubuntu continuing to be the most used Linux distribution for Steam Linux gaming.
