Steam's 2016 Winter Sale Has Begun: Good Deals On Linux / SteamOS Games
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 22 December 2016 at 02:38 PM EST. 8 Comments
VALVE --
Valve just lit up the Steam Winter Sale that's going on until 2 January for getting great deals on a variety of games, including many Steam OS / Linux games.

Steam's Winter Sale is always quite great and well received by gamers with this year's deals appearing to be quite exciting if you are looking to pickup some new games this holiday season.

Head on over to store.steampowered.com if wishing to pickup some new Linux games. Among the games where there are big savings to be had are Payday 2, Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition, Master of Orion, and many more at ~50%+ discounts.

Valve's hardware products are also deeply discounted (Amazon is still offering good deals on the Steam Controller and Steam Link too).
