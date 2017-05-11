Valve Puts The Steam Controller & Steam Link Back On Sale
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 11 May 2017 at 01:21 PM EDT. 1 Comment
VALVE --
For those that didn't pick up a Steam Controller or Steam Link back during Valve's holiday sales, they are running a Steam Hardware sale the next few days.

Over on Amazon you can find the Steam Link for just $20.00 USD and the Steam Controller for $35 USD, compared to a normal price of $49.99 on the controller. Or there's the Link + Controller bundle for $55 USD. (And yes, those Amazon links are our affiliate links so you'll be able to help support our Linux hardware testing operations at Phoronix if making your online purchases via those links.)

The Steam Controller in particular is quite great and works well for Linux gamers. The Steam Controller was recently added to SDL2 by default for helping Linux gamers, aside from other third-party software options.

If Amazon isn't your thing, the same discounted deals are also available too via the Steam Store until 15 May.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
SteamVR Dashboard On Linux Now Supports Desktop View
April's Steam Survey Shows Their Linux Users At 0.76%, macOS Drops Below 3%
It's Been Five Years Since That Interesting Message From Gabe Newell
Keith Packard On Needed DRM Changes For VR HMDs
Valve Preparing To Roll Out SteamVR 360 Video Playback
Valve & Microsoft Are Among The Sponsors For Debian's DebConf 17
Popular News
The New Features So Far For The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Full MP3 Support Being Added To Fedora Linux
RADV Radeon Driver Is Now "Effectively" A Conformant Vulkan Implementation
Early Patches For Kernel Lockdown Mode Set For Linux 4.12
Debian GNU/Linux 8.8 Released
Cinnamon 3.4 Desktop Environment Tagged