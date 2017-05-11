Valve Puts The Steam Controller & Steam Link Back On Sale

For those that didn't pick up a Steam Controller or Steam Link back during Valve's holiday sales, they are running a Steam Hardware sale the next few days.
Over on Amazon you can find the Steam Link for just $20.00 USD and the Steam Controller for $35 USD, compared to a normal price of $49.99 on the controller. Or there's the Link + Controller bundle for $55 USD. (And yes, those Amazon links are our affiliate links so you'll be able to help support our Linux hardware testing operations at Phoronix if making your online purchases via those links.)
The Steam Controller in particular is quite great and works well for Linux gamers. The Steam Controller was recently added to SDL2 by default for helping Linux gamers, aside from other third-party software options.
If Amazon isn't your thing, the same discounted deals are also available too via the Steam Store until 15 May.
