New Audio Hardware Supported By The Linux 4.13 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 July 2017 at 06:42 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Takashi Iwai's sound updates is the latest pull request worth mentioning on Phoronix as part of the two-week merge window for Linux 4.13.

There are some improvements to core ALSA core code, but for Phoronix readers likely what is of most interest comes down to the new/improved hardware support. New sound driver coverage for Linux 4.13 include Allwinner V3s SoCs, Ensonic ES8316 codec, greater Intel SST Atom support that is used by "cheap tablets" and 2-in-1- devices, Rockchip PDM controller support, STM32 I2S and S/PDIF controller support, and ZTE AUD96P22 codec support. There is also the previously talked about Realtek ALC215 / ALC285 / ALC289 support.

Sound updates in Linux 4.13 also include additional fixes/improvements for Intel Skylake and Kabylake hardware.

More details via this pull request.
