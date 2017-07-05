Takashi Iwai's sound updates is the latest pull request worth mentioning on Phoronix as part of the two-week merge window for Linux 4.13.
There are some improvements to core ALSA core code, but for Phoronix readers likely what is of most interest comes down to the new/improved hardware support. New sound driver coverage for Linux 4.13 include Allwinner V3s SoCs, Ensonic ES8316 codec, greater Intel SST Atom support that is used by "cheap tablets" and 2-in-1- devices, Rockchip PDM controller support, STM32 I2S and S/PDIF controller support, and ZTE AUD96P22 codec support. There is also the previously talked about Realtek ALC215 / ALC285 / ALC289 support.
Sound updates in Linux 4.13 also include additional fixes/improvements for Intel Skylake and Kabylake hardware.
More details via this pull request.
2 Comments