Intel Vulkan & OpenGL Kabylake Benchmarks With Linux 4.13, Mesa 17.3-dev
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 31 August 2017 at 04:21 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
With the Razer Blade laptop on Linux I've been playing with the past few days, here are some fresh OpenGL vs. Vulkan benchmarks using this Kabylake laptop/ultrabook with its HD Graphics 620.

With the Vulkan/OpenGL games that will run at least with some frames on the HD Graphics 620, I ran a variety of tests using Ubuntu 17.04's stock driver stack and again with the Linux 4.13 Git code and Mesa 17.3-dev via the Padoka PPA.

Benchmarks via the Phoronix Test Suite.

Long story short, there are improvements in the latest Intel Linux driver Git code over what's found in 17.04 Zesty, but relatively minor. The OpenGL vs. Vulkan Intel performance is close to one another, but for many of the currently available Vulkan Linux games not really playable unless severely cutting back on the resolution and quality settings. All the benchmark results in this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan-CPU Is Off To A Good Start Thanks To GSoC 2017
VkMark Makes It Easy To Run Small Vulkan Test Cases
Vulkan 1.0.59 Released With Shader Stencil Export
Vulkan-CPU Gets Working Vertex Shaders, Hopes To Have Something On-Screen Soon
Ashes of the Singularity Gets Vulkan Port Next Week, Linux Remains M.I.A.
RADV Driver Already Latches Onto Vulkan 1.0.58
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10 Continues Refining Its GNOME Shell Theme
Piper Has Turned Into A Very Competent Mouse Configuration UI For Linux
QupZilla Web Browser Becomes KDE Falkon
Keeping The Ryzen Threadripper Busy With An Array Of Compiler Benchmarks
Intel Quietly Drops Xeon Phi 7200 Coprocessors
GNOME Control Center Switches To Its New Settings Layout