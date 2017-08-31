With the Razer Blade laptop on Linux I've been playing with the past few days, here are some fresh OpenGL vs. Vulkan benchmarks using this Kabylake laptop/ultrabook with its HD Graphics 620.
With the Vulkan/OpenGL games that will run at least with some frames on the HD Graphics 620, I ran a variety of tests using Ubuntu 17.04's stock driver stack and again with the Linux 4.13 Git code and Mesa 17.3-dev via the Padoka PPA.
Benchmarks via the Phoronix Test Suite.
Long story short, there are improvements in the latest Intel Linux driver Git code over what's found in 17.04 Zesty, but relatively minor. The OpenGL vs. Vulkan Intel performance is close to one another, but for many of the currently available Vulkan Linux games not really playable unless severely cutting back on the resolution and quality settings. All the benchmark results in this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
