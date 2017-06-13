Solus Ramping Up, Ikey Doherty Will Work Fulltime On The OS

The Solus Linux distribution and its Budgie desktop continue moving on strong and they've added another developer to their team while the project leader Ikey Doherty will be working on the project full-time.
Solus developers have welcomed longtime contributor Stefan Ric to their team. Stefan has been contributing to the Budgie desktop environment and a number of its applets.
Meanwhile, project leader Ikey Doherty is leaving his engineering position at Intel to now focus all of his resources on Solus. He will be working on Solus full-time as he "follows the heart" with his Solus passion.
More details via this Solus announcement.
