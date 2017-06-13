Solus Ramping Up, Ikey Doherty Will Work Fulltime On The OS
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 13 June 2017 at 05:56 AM EDT. 6 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Solus Linux distribution and its Budgie desktop continue moving on strong and they've added another developer to their team while the project leader Ikey Doherty will be working on the project full-time.

Solus developers have welcomed longtime contributor Stefan Ric to their team. Stefan has been contributing to the Budgie desktop environment and a number of its applets.

Meanwhile, project leader Ikey Doherty is leaving his engineering position at Intel to now focus all of his resources on Solus. He will be working on Solus full-time as he "follows the heart" with his Solus passion.

More details via this Solus announcement.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Linux Mint 18.2 Beta KDE & Xfce Spins Now Available
Genode OS 17.05 Released, Switches To GCC 6.3, Kernel/Platform Improvements
KDE Neon User Edition 5.10 Released
TrueOS Evolving Its "Stable" Release Cycle
Alpine Linux 3.6 Release Brings PPC64LE & s390x Support, Updated Packages
Mageia 6 Reaches Release Candidate Phase
Popular News
Google Is Exploring Potentially Using Btrfs In Android
Ubuntu 17.10 Begins Transition To GNOME Shell Desktop By Default
Dolphin Emulator Drops D3D12 Backend, Focuses On Vulkan
Chrome 59 Now Out As Stable For Linux
My Three Hopes For AMD's Open-Source Stack The Rest Of 2017
Connor Abbott Is Valve's Latest Linux Graphics Driver Developer