Solus Linux Experimenting With Automated Profiling/Optimizations

Solus Linux has long been working on tuning for greater performance and also taking advantage of some of the Linux performance work done by Intel's Clear Linux project. This week they have some more to report on for squeezing greater performance.
Solus developer Peter O'Connor mentioned today:
Chalk another one up to the @phoronix test suite! I'm sure there's more to squeeze out of this stone https://t.co/U5wXOkcj1t— Peter O'Connor (@sunnyflunk1) January 27, 2017
Here are some of the performance optimizations they managed:
All the details via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
Peter explained their latest achievements in an email to Phoronix:
Have created a framework to automate the creation and testing of eopkg's with varying optimizations. In building/testing have already found ~3% encode and ~15% decode speed improvements with ogg files (on top of the already optimized flags in use).
Gcc speed improvements are a profiled bootstrap build. This speeds up testing a lot as will usually build packages about 10 times during testing.
Going forward I'll be testing optimizations on as many packages as I can find benchmarks for (to validate that it is actually faster). Not every package can be optimized much, but there's a lot of low hanging fruit out there!
Great to see this performance tuning work happening and also that the Phoronix Test Suite is fulfilling their needs for quick, automated testing.