Solus Linux Experimenting With Automated Profiling/Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 27 January 2017 at 07:57 AM EST. 2 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Not only are Solus Linux developers busy porting the Budgie desktop away from GNOME and switching to Qt but they are also continuing to work on more performance optimizations.

Solus Linux has long been working on tuning for greater performance and also taking advantage of some of the Linux performance work done by Intel's Clear Linux project. This week they have some more to report on for squeezing greater performance.

Solus developer Peter O'Connor mentioned today:



Here are some of the performance optimizations they managed:




All the details via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.

Peter explained their latest achievements in an email to Phoronix:
Have created a framework to automate the creation and testing of eopkg's with varying optimizations. In building/testing have already found ~3% encode and ~15% decode speed improvements with ogg files (on top of the already optimized flags in use).

Gcc speed improvements are a profiled bootstrap build. This speeds up testing a lot as will usually build packages about 10 times during testing.

Going forward I'll be testing optimizations on as many packages as I can find benchmarks for (to validate that it is actually faster). Not every package can be optimized much, but there's a lot of low hanging fruit out there!

Great to see this performance tuning work happening and also that the Phoronix Test Suite is fulfilling their needs for quick, automated testing.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Scientific Linux 7.3 Released
Arch Linux Preparing To Deprecate i686 Support
Solus Linux Working On A Flatpak-Based, Optimized Steam Runtime
Genode OS Framework Planning For Async I/O, App ABI, Qt5 Plans For 2017
Here's How To Setup Clear Linux For Intel Steam Linux Gaming
Haiku OS Gaining Ground On UEFI, FreeBSD Compatibility Layer, Remote Debugging
Popular News
Firefox 51 Released With FLAC Audio Support, WebGL 2.0 By Default
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot
Text To Speech Goes In As A Tech Preview For Qt 5.8
Microsoft Open-Sources DirectX Shader Compiler
Solus Linux Working On A Flatpak-Based, Optimized Steam Runtime