Solus 3 Linux Distribution Released For Enthusiasts
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 15 August 2017 at 06:16 AM EDT. 10 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Today marks the third iteration of the rolling-release Solus Linux distribution project that has become increasingly popular with enthusiasts and is also aligned with their own Budgie Desktop Environment.

Solus 3 is riding off the Linux 4.12 kernel, Mesa 17.1.6, Firefox 55, and a plethora of other package upgrades. There are also various changes like enabling AppArmor LSM, adding support for Ubuntu Snaps, Budgie Desktop improvements, and a range of other enhancements throughout.


Those wanting to learn more about Solus 3 or download it can do so at Solus-Project.com.
10 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Haiku OS Continues Work On 64-bit Support, Software Updater
ReactOS 0.4.6 Is On The Way With Many Fixes, More UEFI Prepping
Trying OpenIndiana Hipster On The Core i9 7900X
Android-Based Remix OS To Be Discontinued, Jide To Focus On The Enterprise
Slackware Turns 24 Years Old
Mageia 6 Officially Released, Now Defaults To GRUB 2 & KDE Plasma 5
Popular News
AMD Confirms Linux Performance Marginality Problem Affecting Some, Doesn't Affect Epyc / TR
Firefox 55 Is Ready To Shine With Performance Improvements
AMD Threadripper Is Looking Good, At Least Under Windows
An Ubuntu Kernel Built With The Latest AMDGPU DC Support
Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Linux Game Ports You'd Like Next
VkNeo: Open-Source Doom 3 Now Has A Vulkan Renderer