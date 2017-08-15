Solus 3 Linux Distribution Released For Enthusiasts

Today marks the third iteration of the rolling-release Solus Linux distribution project that has become increasingly popular with enthusiasts and is also aligned with their own Budgie Desktop Environment.Solus 3 is riding off the Linux 4.12 kernel, Mesa 17.1.6, Firefox 55, and a plethora of other package upgrades. There are also various changes like enabling AppArmor LSM, adding support for Ubuntu Snaps, Budgie Desktop improvements, and a range of other enhancements throughout.

Those wanting to learn more about Solus 3 or download it can do so at Solus-Project.com