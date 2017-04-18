Solus 2017.04.18 Brings Updates, Bulletproof Boot Management
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 18 April 2017 at 08:26 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Solus 2017.04.18.0 was released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this growing Linux distribution well known for its original Budgie desktop.

Solus 2017.04.18.0 features "bulletproof boot management" by using Clear Linux's clr-boot-manager, updating the GNOME stack to 3.24, EGLDevice/EGLStreams support in Mutter, Mesa 17.0.4 is available for graphics, Linux Driver Management makes it easy to enable NVIDIA Optimus support, Linux 4.9.22 is the kernel in use, and there are a variety of other package updates.

More details on this updated ISO snapshot via Solus-Project.com.
