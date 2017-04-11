Snap Support Available On Fedora 24 And Newer

While Unity 8 and Mir may be on their way out, Canonical continues backing Snappy and the involved developers have got Snap support integrated into Fedora 24 and newer.
As of earlier this month, the snapd packages landed for Fedora 24/25/26. Canonical's David Callé has now written a blog post about the Snappy state in Fedora.
Snappy/snapd can be easily installed and from there you can be off to the races. One of the talked up reasons for Snappy on Fedora in this post by David is to make it easier to install apps from upstream sources on release day, if they provide Snappy packages.
But with Snaps on Fedora you lose some security benefit. Snappy's confinement relies upon AppArmor in Ubuntu, but Fedora doesn't use AppArmor and instead goes for Security Enhanced Linux (SELinux). Snappy doesn't yet have a SELinux back-end with the developers welcoming contributions for anyone wanting to work on a SELinux back-end.
More details via today's post at insights.ubuntu.com.
