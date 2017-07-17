Slackware Turns 24 Years Old

Slackware, the oldest Linux distribution still being maintained, has turned 24 years old.
Today marks 24 years since the original release of Slackware, which continues to be led by Patrick Volkerding. Slackware releases are much more infrequent these days with the last official release being Slackware 14.2 from June of last year and before that was Slackware 14.1 in 2013. But development on Slackware does continue and its rolling-release code is currently on the Linux 4.9 LTS kernel and has many new packages compared to the v14.2 release.
As of writing, Volkerding hasn't yet made any 24th birthday announcement, but those wanting to download the latest release of Slackware in celebration of its big day can continue to do so at Slackware.com.
