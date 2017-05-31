With having powered up the Core i5 6600K "Skylake" test rig that I haven't run many benchmarks on recent in the days of Kabylake, I ran some fresh HD Graphics 530 tests with Linux 4.12 and Mesa 17.2-dev to see if these upgrades are worthwhile for Skylake Linux users.
Comparing the performance of Ubuntu 17.04 out-of-the-box (Linux 4.10 / Mesa 17.0) to that of Linux 4.12 Git and Mesa 17.2-dev from the Padoka PPA didn't end up revealing much difference in OpenGL performance for this i5-6600K / HD 530 configuration...
The most noticeable difference was just:
The Talos Principle's Vulkan performance for Intel Skylake does get better both with the newer kernel and Mesa ANV driver.
So it didn't end up being a particularly exciting comparison, but for Skylake Linux users curious about the other data, you can find it via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
