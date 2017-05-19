Shogun 2 On Linux Will Work With Radeon GPUs On Mesa 17.1, NVIDIA 375+
After announcing SHOGUN 2 for Linux earlier this week, Feral Interactive has now announced the system requirements for this newest Linux game port being released next week.

The minimum GPU requirements for SHOGUN 2 are a NVIDIA GeForce 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 6000 series, or Intel Iris Pro hardware. But they recommend a GeForce 700 series or Radeon R7 series for the best experience.

Their tests under NVIDIA are with the 375 binary driver and newer while the Radeon/Intel tests are done using Mesa 17.1.

It's good to see the game is being supported with Radeon on the open-source driver stack, but not a big surprise considering this Warscape-powered game was released for Windows back in 2011. Under Windows they require a 256MB DirectX 9.0c graphics card or their recommendation is with a Radeon HD 5000/6000 series GPU. But as usual, the Linux ported game wrapped to use OpenGL will see a bit stiffer system requirements.

The complete Linux system requirements for this upcoming game release can be found via this announcement. Unfortunately there is no benchmark mode, so there won't be any driver tests at Phoronix, but considering the game's age and support already for Mesa 17.1, it should be in fairly good shape.
