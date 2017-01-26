Shadow of Mordor Updated For Linux With Performance Improvements

For those Linux gamers interested in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, a new Linux update is available.Today's Shadow of Mordor update brings "general performance improvements", with a note that it should help in CPU-limited scenarios. Performance improvements are certainly welcome for this heavy OpenGL Linux game. This update paired with the soon-to-land OpenGL shader cache work in Mesa should help open-source Linux gamers a lot.Today's update also fixes 7.1 surround sound support, some crash fixes, support for binding of extra mouse buttons, fixed forcing VSync with the AMD Mesa stack, and various other fixes.

More details at SteamCommunity.com . Too bad there's no word on fixing/addressing the proper test automation support of their benchmark mode so that it can be triggered from the command-line.