Mozilla's Servo Still Striving For WebGL Support
19 May 2017
One of the latest milestones being worked on for making the Servo browser engine more usable is WebGL support.

While Gecko/Firefox has long had working WebGL capabilities, the Servo WebGL support is now being brought up and some more code for it has recently landed.

This pull now honored provides the base for implementing WebGL extensions in Servo. OES_texture_float* and OES_vertex_array_object are among the extensions implemented so far and passing the necessary conformance tests. Support for other WebGL extensions for Servo are still being worked on. See that thread for more details.

There is this meta bug tracking blockers for full WebGL 1.0 support in Servo. There's still a fair amount of work left before WebGL 1.0 will be fully ready in Servo for accelerated OpenGL ES 2.0 derived graphics for the web. Of course, after that is the recently ratified WebGL 2.0 still to be accomplished by Servo -- WebGL 2.0 was added to Firefox 51 for reference.
