Mozilla's Servo Made Several Advancements This Summer

Mozilla had several student developers contributing to their next-gen Servo engine via this year's Google Summer of Code. Overall the work appears to be a big success and boost for Servo.
For those interested in Servo's GSoC 2017 successes, there was work done for supporting custom elements in Servo. Servo now has initial support for Custom Elements for allowing web developers to create reusable web components with "first-class support" in the browser. You can basically specify your own custom HTML tags and their behavior.
Also exciting is the off main thread HTML parsing.This was another successful GSoC for helping to parallelize more of the Servo code-base with punting the HTML parsing process off to its main thread. Pull requests are pending.
Outside of the Servo space, there were also several other interesting Mozilla GSoC projects this year too.
