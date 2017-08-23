Mozilla's Servo Made Several Advancements This Summer
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 25 August 2017 at 05:50 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MOZILLA --
Mozilla had several student developers contributing to their next-gen Servo engine via this year's Google Summer of Code. Overall the work appears to be a big success and boost for Servo.

For those interested in Servo's GSoC 2017 successes, there was work done for supporting custom elements in Servo. Servo now has initial support for Custom Elements for allowing web developers to create reusable web components with "first-class support" in the browser. You can basically specify your own custom HTML tags and their behavior.

Also exciting is the off main thread HTML parsing.This was another successful GSoC for helping to parallelize more of the Servo code-base with punting the HTML parsing process off to its main thread. Pull requests are pending.

Outside of the Servo space, there were also several other interesting Mozilla GSoC projects this year too.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mozilla News
Mozilla's Push For Super Fast CSS With Quantum/Stylo
Firefox 55 Is Ready To Shine With Performance Improvements
Rust-Written "Stylo" Servo Style System Now Available Via Firefox Nightly
Firefox 55 Beta Prepping Numerous Changes
Mozilla Firefox 54 Now Available
Mozilla's Servo Still Striving For WebGL Support
Popular News
Ubuntu Dock Now Present By Default In Ubuntu 17.10's GNOME Session
Rust-Written Redox OS Closer To Self-Hosting
KDE Applications 17.08 Released, More Apps Ported To KF5
Hands On With The Tyan Thunder GT24EB7106; Building The Kernel In Under 30 Seconds
NVIDIA Releases Vulkan 381.26.13 Beta Linux Driver
Ardour Digital Audio Workstation 5.11 Released