Serious Sam 3: BFE Gets The Fusion Treatment
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 23 June 2017 at 12:52 PM EDT. 3 Comments
Serious Sam 3: BFE has been upgraded (for now, the non-VR version) against the Serious Sam 2017 "Fusion" engine changes, which means Vulkan for this latest Croteam game.

Croteam continues sticking to their word on bringing Vulkan and more to their collection of games via this Serious Sam "Fusion" 2017 work. This Fusion update has arrived for Serious Sam 3: BFE, which on top of the Vulkan support and upgraded engine also comes a number of "smaller and bigger changes" that were made to the game at the same time. There have been some gameplay improvements, some levels made more difficult, various rendering fixes, editor enhancements, and much more.

Learn more about the Fusion update to Serious Sam 3: BFE via the Steam Community announcement. The Fusion upgrade should also allow SS3 to be benchmark-friendly, which I'll be trying shortly for some fresh OpenGL vs. Vulkan numbers for yet another Croteam game.
Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

