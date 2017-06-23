Serious Sam 3: BFE Gets The Fusion Treatment

Serious Sam 3: BFE has been upgraded (for now, the non-VR version) against the Serious Sam 2017 "Fusion" engine changes, which means Vulkan for this latest Croteam game.
Croteam continues sticking to their word on bringing Vulkan and more to their collection of games via this Serious Sam "Fusion" 2017 work. This Fusion update has arrived for Serious Sam 3: BFE, which on top of the Vulkan support and upgraded engine also comes a number of "smaller and bigger changes" that were made to the game at the same time. There have been some gameplay improvements, some levels made more difficult, various rendering fixes, editor enhancements, and much more.
Learn more about the Fusion update to Serious Sam 3: BFE via the Steam Community announcement. The Fusion upgrade should also allow SS3 to be benchmark-friendly, which I'll be trying shortly for some fresh OpenGL vs. Vulkan numbers for yet another Croteam game.
