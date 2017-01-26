Scientific Linux 7.3 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 26 January 2017 at 06:27 PM EST.
For users of Scientific Linux, the 7.3 release is now available based off Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3 was released in early November and added new capabilities for Linux containers and Internet of Things (IoT), lightweight tunnels support for better networking performance, better support for non-volatile memory (NVM) devices, improvements for Parallel NFS support, reliability improvements, and much more.

From the release announcement for Scientific Linux 7.3 you can download this RHEL derivative.
