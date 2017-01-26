For users of Scientific Linux, the 7.3 release is now available based off Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3 was released in early November and added new capabilities for Linux containers and Internet of Things (IoT), lightweight tunnels support for better networking performance, better support for non-volatile memory (NVM) devices, improvements for Parallel NFS support, reliability improvements, and much more.
From the release announcement for Scientific Linux 7.3 you can download this RHEL derivative.
